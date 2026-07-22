Baby rescued after being left in hot car while mom shopped

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County mother is facing a felony child cruelty charge after police say she left her 3-month-old son alone in a hot car while shopping.

According to warrants, 34-year-old Casey Turner left the infant inside a vehicle for about 45 minutes Sunday at a shopping center on Hamilton Mill Parkway near Dacula.

Police said the vehicle’s engine was off and the windows were up.

Authorities said a passerby heard the baby crying and called 911.

The child was not injured.

Turner was arrested and charged with felony child cruelty.

According to the latest data, 12 children have died in hot cars so far this year.