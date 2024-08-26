Authorities arrest ex-sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Atlanta airman

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a U.S. Air Force Airman from Atlanta who answered his apartment door while holding a gun pointed toward the ground was arrested on Monday, officials said.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in the May 3 shooting death of 23-year-old Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille announced Friday. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Duran was booked into the county jail Monday, records show. Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille confirmed his arrest to The Associated Press.

Authorities say Duran had been directed to Fortson’s Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, and pointed down. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

On Friday, the day the charge was announced, candles and framed photos of Fortson in uniform graced the doorway of the apartment where he was killed.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran on May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire.



