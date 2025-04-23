Atlanta tourism leaders eye new conventions amid economic uncertainty

ATLANTA — As Atlanta prepares to host major international sporting events this year, local tourism officials say economic uncertainty is beginning to affect travel trends, particularly in the business and convention sectors.

William Pate, President and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, says fluctuations in the economy are creating hesitation among travelers and event organizers.

“I think there is obviously a lot of uncertainty in the economy right now,” Pate said. “Uncertainty makes people nervous about spending and of course that can have an effect on travel and have an effect on business travel which is also really important to our business.”

Pate noted that convention attendance has started to slip, a trend tied to broader concerns about the economy. “On the convention side of the business we’re starting to see attendance slip a little bit as people have these economic concerns.”

To offset the slowdown, Pate says the bureau is working to bring in conventions that haven’t been to Atlanta in decades, emphasizing outreach to meeting planners and showcasing what the city has to offer.

“Really for us it’s just about getting out on the street, getting in front of these meeting planners, reintroducing them to the city,” he said. “If we can get them in and visit the city, we’re going to get that convention.”

Despite recent challenges, Pate remains confident in Atlanta’s appeal.

“It’s a city of commerce that people want to come through to visit, and people want to come here to do business and that trajectory is going to continue,” he said.

Tourism leaders say they are focused on maintaining momentum by attracting new events and showcasing Atlanta as a top destination for business and leisure travel.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story