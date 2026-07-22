Atlanta says AI is helping cut downtown potholes by 60%

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta says artificial intelligence is helping reduce potholes and identify road damage before it becomes a bigger problem.

The city’s Department of Transportation has partnered with tech startup Cyvl to use AI-powered 3D mapping, high-resolution imagery and light radar, or LiDAR, to survey streets and identify pavement damage.

Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said the technology has helped reduce downtown potholes by 60% since 2024.

“Whatever we can do to make sure our people have a smoother ride,” Caviness said.

Officials said the technology can identify existing potholes as well as centimeter-level cracks where new potholes are likely to form.

“As it rolls down the street this LiDAR device picks up on conditions of the roadways,” Caviness said.

Caviness said the technology has also helped reduce areas where potholes are expected to develop.

“In the downtown area we paved over 25 miles and we’ve seen a 70% reduction in areas where we can expect potholes to pop up,” Caviness said.

He said the technology allows the city to inspect roads faster and at a lower cost.

“AI and these new technologies have given us a smarter way of approaching how we maintain our infrastructure, but more than anything it’s just a much faster way of doing what we do,” Caviness said.

According to AAA, the average vehicle repair caused by pothole damage costs about $600, and Americans spend more than $26 billion each year repairing damage caused by potholes.

The city said the roadway scans will be conducted on a two-year cycle.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.