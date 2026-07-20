Atlanta Public Schools set to launch accelerated literacy program

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is launching a new literacy initiative designed to fast-track reading skills for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

District officials say Atlanta Public Schools is the only school system in Georgia to launch the accelerated literacy model.

Atlanta Public Schools’ Dr. Shivaun Mincey says the program is designed to help students build confidence while strengthening literacy skills.

“Students feel empowered to participate in listening and speaking as our literacy standards are designed to do,” Mincey said.

District officials say the program will focus on giving young learners additional support as they develop foundational reading skills.

The initiative is scheduled to be implemented this fall at four elementary schools across the district.