Atlanta prison among targets in massive drone smuggling operation

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors have charged 12 people in what they say is the largest federal prosecution to date involving coordinated drone operations used to smuggle contraband into prisons.

According to federal officials, a former daycare center in middle Georgia served as the staging ground for drones that delivered methamphetamine, cellphones, weapons, tobacco and escape tools into 10 federal prisons across the eastern United States, including the federal penitentiary in Atlanta.

“The 12 individuals charged are alleged to have used heavy payload drones to introduce contraband into 10 federal prisons across the eastern United States,” U.S. Attorney Will Keyes said.

Prosecutors say that between September 2023 and May of 2026, the defendants used six drones to make at least 38 contraband drops into federal prisons.

“At least 38 drone drops are alleged. The contraband included drugs, cell phones, weapons and escape tools, and tobacco,” Keyes said.

Federal officials say the operation included saw blades that could be used as weapons or to help inmates escape.

Officials say the federal prison system used drone detection and tracking technology to identify and stop the operation.

“We take the safety of our federal prison system very seriously,” Keyes said.

He added, “Any individual considering introducing contraband into our prison system, especially on this scale, can expect the full attention and resources of the United States government.”

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said investigators have seen an increase in similar drone smuggling operations nationwide.

“This is a serious public safety issue. Each flight, each drop of contraband over a fence of a prison or jail puts not only those inside at jeopardy, but the surrounding community as well,” Graham said.

Among those charged are three federal inmates who were already housed in facilities where the contraband was allegedly distributed. The suspects are in federal custody and are expected to make their initial court appearances in middle Georgia.

Federal prosecutors say potential prison sentences range from five years to life for at least six of the defendants.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.