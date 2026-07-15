Atlanta police warn drivers about fake parking attendants near FIFA Fan Fest

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are warning drivers to watch out for fake parking attendants wearing neon vests as street closures take effect around Atlanta Stadium’s FIFA Fan Fest.

Street closures are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which could make parking in downtown Atlanta more difficult.

In a short film posted on Facebook, Atlanta police show how someone wearing a neon vest can appear to be an official parking attendant and convince drivers to pay for parking in a lot they are not connected to.

“Someone wearing a neon vest does not automatically make them an automatic official parking attendant. Use your better judgement,” Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia-Burgess said.

Police advise drivers to verify who they are paying before handing over any money.

“Use your better judgement. Request a receipt, request identification, and always use official payment methods,” Maltbia-Burgess said.

Atlanta police also said all Match Day parking near the stadium is prepaid.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.