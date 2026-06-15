Atlanta police search for suspects after 12-year-old boy shot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for multiple suspects after a 12-year-old boy was shot in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot near 477 Windsor St. SW at approximately 6:21 p.m. on June 12.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say the victim may have been an unintended target of gunfire in the area.

Atlanta police have released photos of the suspects. Investigators said at least three of the suspects appear to be riding scooters.

477 Windsor St. suspects 477 Windsor St. suspects (Source: APD)

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeAtl.org.