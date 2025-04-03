Atlanta Music Tech Summit returns, inspiring students and honoring J Dilla

ATLANTA — Therrell High School is filled with creativity and opportunity as the 3rd Annual Atlanta Music Tech Summit kicks off today, offering more than 250 high school students a hands-on look into the music industry. Hosted by the Music Education Group (MEG), Save the Music Foundation (STM), Atlanta Public Schools, and Fulton County Schools, the two day event is designed to bridge the gap between music education and real-world careers in Georgia’s booming entertainment sector.

James Caldwell, CEO of the Music Education Group, says the summit is all about making music tech careers accessible and attainable for Georgia’s youth.

“We’re the Hollywood of the South,” Caldwell said. “So we’ve got to make sure that we are keeping our education on pace with job creations.”

Students will participate in interactive workshops on music production, audio engineering, and digital sound design, using professional equipment including iPads, MIDI keyboards, DJ gear, and more. Industry producers will also be on site to mentor and collaborate with students in real time music making sessions.

“There’s a practical purpose behind this,” Caldwell added. “We make sure that kids are being trained for the jobs that are actually available to them in this industry.”

Rick Ross, founder of the Music Education Group, emphasized the growing legitimacy of music technology as a career path, especially in Georgia. “Music tech has become widely considered a new career, especially in the state of Georgia as we are in a music and film state,” he said.

A major highlight of this year’s summit is a special appearance by Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, mother of the late producer and hip-hop icon J Dilla. In partnership with Save the Music Foundation’s J Dilla Studio Grants, the event will spotlight his legacy while helping schools gain access to over $50,000 in cutting-edge music equipment. So far, 13 metro Atlanta schools have received these transformative tools to inspire the next generation of sound innovators.

With music and technology more connected than ever, the summit gives Atlanta area students a rare opportunity to explore creative passions and develop skills aligned with Georgia’s thriving entertainment businesses.

The Atlanta Music Tech Summit runs through Friday, April 4, at Therrell High School.