Atlanta man convicted of felony murder after fatally shooting man trying to steal his car

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta man has been convicted of murder after police say he shot someone he suspected of breaking into his car.

Authorities in Atlanta said they responded to a call about a person shot at an apartment complex on Candler Road on June 23, 2017.

Josiah Gilbert, 31, told police he heard someone breaking into his car and grabbed his gun. Police said Gilbert fired at the victim, shooting him in the back of the head from nearly 40 yards away as he ran away.

Marcus Mitchell, 20, was taken to the hospital, where he died four days later.

On Friday, jurors found Gilbert guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gilbert is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25.

