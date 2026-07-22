Atlanta launches Beltline mortgage assistance program for homebuyers

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helped launch the Beltline Mortgage Assistance Program, a new initiative designed to help more people become homeowners in Beltline neighborhoods.

Mayor Dickens partnered with Invest Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline, Inc. to introduce the down payment assistance program.

The program is designed to help legacy residents, teachers, first responders and other public servants purchase homes in Beltline neighborhoods on the south and west sides of Atlanta.

“The program offers eligible buyers up to $30,000 in down payment assistance for legacy residents and public sector employees, and up to $20,000 for other qualified homebuyers,” city officials said.

The initiative is focused on preserving affordability as Beltline communities continue to grow.