Atlanta Hawks, CareSource Georgia host career readiness workshop

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource Georgia hosted their Career Readiness with a S.M.I.L.E. workshop on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The free workshop was held at City of Refuge’s westside office. The City of Refuge is an organization that helps to bring light, hope, and transformation to individuals and families in Atlanta.

Officials connected attendees to education, community resources and essential services to support their overall health and well-being.

“We are so grateful to partner with CareSource on the Career Readiness with a S.M.I.L.E. Workshop at City of Refuge,” said Camye Mackey, Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Everyone has a unique career path, and it’s important to empower individuals to feel confident in taking the next step in their journey.”

Participants enhanced their career readiness skills with lessons in transferable skills, goal setting, interview tips and personal mission statements, according to Hawks officials.

Attendees with the knowledge and tools to take on the workforce during different stages of their careers.

“Health goes beyond what happens in a doctor’s office,” said Jason Bearden, Market President at CareSource Georgia. “We are committed to providing life services – including opportunities and resources like the career-readiness workshop – that empower the families and communities we serve."