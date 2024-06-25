Atlanta Fire Department adding Rivian trucks to EMS fleet

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department is adding a pair of electric firetrucks to its fleet.

Officials announced Tuesday it would bring two Rivian R1T vehicles which are set to deliver EMS services.

Despite pausing plans earlier this year, Rivian says it remains committed to building a new factory, bringing 7,500 jobs to Georgia

“Rivian vehicles are designed to excel in the most demanding conditions, and we are excited to see Atlanta putting them to work in the critically important quick response role,” said Rivian Vice President of Sales Gary Gaines. “We applaud the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s Fleet Forward initiative and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Foundation in pursuit of these important sustainability goals.”

The two new trucks will be in use later this fall.

“The City of Atlanta has long understood that the nation’s climate crisis would require actions on our part. This is why we are taking the innovative step of working with Rivian through the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation to add two Rivian R1T vehicles to our EMS fleet, which will help us in lowering our city’s overall carbon footprint,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. "