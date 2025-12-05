Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $750K grant to help feed families across 29 counties

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Community Food Bank received a grant from multiple companies to help feed families across Georgia.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank was provided with $750,000 from Walmart and Feeding America to help families across 29 counties.

Greg Sims, the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer, says the money is being used to purchase refrigerated vans and trucks to transport food from Walmart and Sam’s Club stores to donation sites.

“Enabling small food panties, other nonprofits operating food distribution programs to access that surplus retail, food, and get it out to the neighbors who need it,” Sims said.