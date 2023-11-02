Atlanta, Chamblee law enforcement officials warn thieves are targeting storage units in the metro

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are sending out a plea for people to check their storage units this weekend.

They said thieves are targeting them and stealing high-dollar items. The problem is, many spots don’t have security and customers do not check their units daily. In most cases, weeks are passing before police are notified of the theft.

At Extra Storage on Northside Drive in Atlanta, police say two men broke into 16 units in a span of two days.

In Chamblee, a man said he checked his unit at Public Storage on Savoy Dr. and realized thieves had stolen at least $15,000 worth of collectables and electronics.

“Definitely go check your storage,” said Justin Haley.

