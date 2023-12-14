APD offers $200K reward for information in arson cases linked to training center protests

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has announced a $200,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of people who set fires across parts of Atlanta and Gwinnett County.

During a news conference held at Atlanta police headquarters on Thursday, investigators showed new surveillance footage of the alleged arsonists.

One of the videos shows what appears to be two people walking around the Promise Center on Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. in northwest Atlanta.

APD chief offers reward for vandals related to Training Center protests

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that incident was just one of several similar incidents in the metro area, including one at a construction site in Gwinnett County.

Schierbaum believes the people responsible for the fires are the same people protesting against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site.

The police chief said he hopes the hefty $200,000 reward will send a message that the police department and other agencies are serious about stopping the fires and brining the people responsible to justice.

“Nearing $10 million worth of damage right in the state that we call home. It is important that citizens know that if those individuals aren’t caught, they will likely strike again and they are impacted by these arsons,” Schierbaum added.

