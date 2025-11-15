Annual ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event scheduled in metro Atlanta with free pet adoptions

ATLANTA — LifeLine Animal Project in metro Atlanta is set to host its annual Home for the Pawlidays event, which allows people to bring a foster dog home for Thanksgiving, officials say.

Beginning on Black Friday on Nov. 28, LifeLine Animal Project will offer free adoptions for all pets in its shelters and foster homes, officials say. Qualifying adopters must be at least 18 years old, provide a government-issued photo ID, and complete a preliminary questionnaire before meeting with an Adoption Counselor, officials said.

The adoption process begins online, where potential adopters can filter pets by location, species, age, size, and personality traits. Officials encourage visiting the shelter to meet a pet before completing the adoption contract.

According to the LifeLine Animal Project, “LifeLine Animal Project manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, the only open-intake shelters in Atlanta, where 18,000 animals come every year. LifeLine is the largest animal welfare organization in Georgia, helping over 45,000 pets every year.”

Standard adoption fees are $85 for dogs and $65 for cats. Fees are waived for senior pets (7 years and older) and dogs that have been in the shelter for more than 100 days. Free adoption events, including the Black Friday promotion, are offered periodically.

Officials say, “recently, we have been faced with record-breaking overcrowding in our county shelters. For example, in the past week, 140 dogs have arrived at our DeKalb shelter, which has a capacity of only 475 dogs.”

LifeLine officials say the organization depends on its foster network to help pets thrive in home environments while freeing up shelter space. Trial adoptions of up to 30 days are also available to ensure the pet is a good fit for those who are interested.

LifeLine provides veterinary care, supplies, and adoption support; fosters provide only a loving home. Interested individuals can complete a dog or cat foster inquiry form online to receive next steps by email.

For more information about the Black Friday adoptions, visit the website link here.

