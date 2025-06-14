American Red Cross, Forest Park offering free smoke alarms

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department and the American Red Cross of Georgia are partnering to install hundreds of free smoke alarms to residents and share awareness about the importance of having working smoke alarms.

Forest Park Fire Chief Latosha Clemons says it is significant to make sure fire alarms are functioning properly inside your home.

“One of the ways in which we keep our community safe is to ensure that our communities have working smoke alarms,” said Clemons.

American Red Cross of Georgia, Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Department representatives along with dozens of volunteers plan to install hundreds of free smoke alarms for city residents living along or near the areas of South Avenue, Lee Circle and Ash Street.

Forest Park officials say prior to the installations, a training will be held at Forest Park Fire Station No. 2 which is located at 785 Linda Way, for all event volunteers.

“Our entire community could be impacted if they don’t have working smoke alarms,” Clemons said. “The

During the past 11 years, the American Red Cross has installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms nationwide.

According to the American Red Cross, “seven people die every day in house fires most often due to non-working smoke alarms.

The smoke detectors are being donated by HD Supply.