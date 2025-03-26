Almost all city of Atlanta employees will be required to return to the office on April 10

ATLANTA, GA — In just over two weeks almost all the City of Atlanta employees will be required to return to the office.

According to a memo from the Atlanta Interim Commissioner of Human Resources, all city employees, except for those working for ATL 311, will have to come to the office starting April 10.

The letter from Commissioner Calvin W. Blackburn III said that all employees will have to be in office, and those working 100% remote will be required to come to the office at least three days a week, with a maximum of two remote days per week.

The Atlanta “return to office” order for city employees comes amid a shift in federal remote work practices brought on by the Trump Administration.