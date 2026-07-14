Acworth man to be sentenced for antisemitic threats

ACWORTH, GA — An Acworth man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday as part of the Justice Department’s ongoing effort to crack down on rising antisemitism.

Federal prosecutors said 25-year-old Matthew Alan Souza pleaded guilty to two counts of communicating interstate threats.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, Souza made threats targeting Jewish people on social media last July. One post read, “Death to the Jewish people,” and another said, “Death to every Jew breathing.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said four defendants accused of threatening Jewish people are facing federal prosecution in the Northern District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said threats against people based on their religious beliefs will not be tolerated.

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison.