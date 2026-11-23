BARTOW COUNTY, GA — Several people were arrested and face charges after Operation November Dawn, an operation targeting men praying on children in Bartow County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says during the past four days, several men accused of sending explicit photos to children were arrested. The suspects were also accused of trying to meet up with the the children for sex.

Nine people were charged, including some who came from as far away as Alabama with plans to meet up with children, officials said.

“Proactive child exploitation efforts, such as Operation ‘November Dawn,’ expose the predators that are attempting to be anonymous on the internet and social media platforms. Being able to identify, arrest, and successfully prosecute these individuals is essential to protecting Georgia’s children,” said GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston. “Agencies such as the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the hundreds of other Georgia law enforcement agencies that make up the Georgia ICAC Task Force are commended for prioritizing and dedicating tremendous resources to protecting Georgia’s children from these predators.”

The arrests include a tennis coach and an investment banker.

“Operation ‘November Dawn’ shows how seriously we take protecting the kids in our community,” Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millshap said. “I’m grateful for the hard work from all the law enforcement agencies involved and the strong teamwork that made these arrests possible. Taking these predators off the streets is a big win for Bartow County, but our work doesn’t stop here.

GBI officials say 17 law enforcement agencies worked together during Operation November Dawn.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.