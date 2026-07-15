Local

75-year-old woman shot in East Point

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

EAST POINT, GA — A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was shot in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

East Point police initially responded to reports of a fall near Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway. When officers arrived, they found the woman had been shot.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her identity and condition have not been released.

Witnesses say the woman frequently visited the area to provide food to people in need.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.



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