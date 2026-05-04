61-year-old woman charged in connection to Marietta neighbor’s shooting death

MARIETTA, GA — An investigation is underway after a 62-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Marietta apartment complex Sunday afternoon, police said.

Marietta police responded around 4:15 p.m. to 341 Roselane St. after a caller reported her roommate had been shot. Officers said they found 62-year-old Lucinda Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound in a third-floor hallway.

Police said Bailey was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified the upstairs neighbor, 61-year-old Angela Freeman, as the suspect.

Freeman was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, officials said.

She is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Fowler at 770-794-5388.