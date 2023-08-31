6-month-old killed, 2 adults injured in targeted shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 6-month-old child on Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were also shot. Both of them have been hospitalized where the man is listed in critical condition.

Police say all three people were shot at the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments on Campbellton Road just after 8 p.m.

Authorities say there were at least two shooters.

They say the shooting was targeted after an incident that happened at the apartment complex in May. They did not comment on what that incident was.

There is no word on any possible suspects, but police are looking for a light-colored four-door sedan.

None of the victims have been identified.

Anyone with details on the shooting or the incident in May should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

