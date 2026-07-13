3 teens, adult arrested in DeKalb County armed robbery, gang investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Four people have been arrested following a DeKalb County armed robbery and gang-related investigation involving the DeKalb County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue on July 9, leading to the arrest of four people inside the vehicle, including three teens and an adult.

Investigators said two suspects were found carrying firearms, and additional firearms were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Bob White Run, where investigators recovered multiple firearms, including four handguns equipped with illegal conversion devices known as “switches,” capable of fully automatic fire, along with suspected narcotics.

The operation involved multiple DKPD units, including the Gangs Unit, SWAT, Robbery Unit, Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit, Aerial Support Unit, Real-Time Crime Center, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, South Precinct and East Precinct, along with the Georgia State Patrol.

Police said those arrested include Benjamin Moon, 17; a 16-year-old male; Angel Suarez, 17; and Jaquayvius Fegins, 20.

Police say charges include armed robbery, terroristic threats, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

“We appreciate the outstanding teamwork and professionalism demonstrated by everyone involved,” DeKalb County Police Department officials said. “The DeKalb County Police Department remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime, disrupt criminal organizations, and keep our community safe.”

The arrested individuals are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.