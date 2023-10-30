22-year-old hiker survives 30-foot drop at Lookout Mountain

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A woman has survived a terrifying drop at a popular hiking spot near the Georgia-Tennessee border.

Fire and rescue crews from Lookout Mountain and Chattanooga-Hamilton responded to Sunset Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The departments received a call Saturday about a hiker who fell 30 feet of the edge of a bluff. The crews found the 22-year-old and used equipment to pull her to safety.

A doctor also responded to the call and said the woman did not appear to have serious injuries. Hamilton County paramedics took her to the hospital.

Lookout Mountain has more than 30 miles of hiking trails with Sunset Rock on the Tennessee side of the range.

