ATLANTA, Ga. — The 2025 MLB Draft is heading to Atlanta next month.

According to MLB.com, the MLB Draft will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery Atlanta on July 13 at 6 p.m.

The live broadcast will air on the MLB Network and ESPN, officials say.

The first night will feature the first three rounds or 105 draft picks. Several rounds will continue beginning with Round 4.