2 dead, 6 injured in Orlando mass shooting during Halloween celebration

ORLANDO — Two people are dead and six more are injured after a mass shooting overnight in downtown Orlando.

Television station WFTV reports that the shooting happened during Halloween celebrations.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith held a brief news conference Friday morning where he confirmed a 17-year-old suspect is in custody. The victims’ ages range from 19 to 39 years old.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. in the area of Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. Videos shared by police on Friday show a suspect start shooting into the crowd.

Police said the gunman ran off after the shooting, and another shooting happened near Washington Street and Orange Avenue. Officers can be seen in the video immediately taking the suspect into custody.