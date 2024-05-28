18-year-old killed when tree falls on trailer during Memorial Day storms

CLAY COUNTY, NC. — An 18-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on a trailer in Clay County, North Carolina, during severe weather on Monday.

Clay County is just above Towns County in Georgia.

EMS and Clay County fire emergency services were dispatched to the Penland Point Community Monday after the tree fell on the woman’s trailer. The teen was found dead inside.

An investigation determined that a a tree had been pushed over by the wind before and landed on the young woman inside the trailer.

Winds in Clay County reached as high as 70 miles per hour on Memorial Day.

Friends identified the teen on a GoFundMe as Kara Bryson, a senior at Tuscola High School in Haywood County, NC.

She had been in Clay County with friends over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Kara was a senior at Tuscola High School, and was recently pinned as a CNA and enjoyed working with the residents at Skyland Terrace,” friends wrote on GoFundMe. “She planned on attending HCC in the fall and pursuing a degree in the medical field. Kara is loved by many, especially by her mother, father, and 3 younger brothers.”

Skyland Terrace Rehabilitation also posted about Bryson’s death, writing: “We were lucky enough to work with Kara and get a chance to see what an amazing young lady she was. We will miss her dearly.”

You can contribute to Bryson’s GoFundMe HERE.





