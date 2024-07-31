16-year-old killed in DeKalb shooting was younger brother of airman killed by Florida deputy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 16-year-old brother of a Georgia airman killed by a deputy in Florida was killed in a shooting in DeKalb County Tuesday night, according to police.

Andre Fortson was found shot to death in the breezeway of the Summit Hill Apartments on Bouldercrest Road. Police have identified the suspect as another teen, but have not said if anyone was in custody.

Fortson was the younger brother of airman Roger Fortson, 23, who was shot and killed by police at his off-base apartment in Fort Walton, Florida on May 3.

Fortson was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard an aggressive knock on the door and retrieved his legally owned gun. When he opened the door, the deputy shot him several times.

The deputy who killed him was fired.

Andre Fortson held his mother’s hand at a news conference demanding justice.

Chantimekki Forston has now lost two of her three children in a two-month span. Her daughter, Harmoni, survives her brothers.