16-year-old dead, 2 hospitalized after early morning DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old died in an early morning crash in DeKalb County, according to police.

At around 1:40 a.m., DeKalb officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Northcrest Road and Chamblee-Tucker Road, finding a 16-year-old driver dead on the scene.

Officers said two passengers in the car at the time were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the victim’s identities have been released.

The circumstances around the crash are unclear.


