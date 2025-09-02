Local

11 Georgia Powerball players win $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.3 billion

By Ashley Simmons
Powerball lottery forms
Jackpot FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot to more than $1.3 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

While the grand prize rolled over, nearly a dozen players in Georgia are celebrating big wins. Eleven tickets sold across the state matched four of the five white ball numbers: 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, plus the red Powerball, 5. Each of those tickets is worth $50,000.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning tickets were purchased at:

  • 4 Mile Grocery, Mineral Bluff
  • Neighborhood Petroleum, Conyers
  • Friendly Express, Brunswick
  • J&S Food Mart, Gainesville
  • RaceTrac, Wade Green Road, Kennesaw
  • Rome Liquor & Tobacco, Rome
  • Zippy, Vienna
  • Harry’s, Athens
  • RaceTrac, Chattanooga Road, Dalton
  • BP West, Gray
  • Flash Food, Waycross

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with an estimated jackpot of $1.3 billion.

