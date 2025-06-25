Local

$10K reward offered as Brookhaven police search for suspects in teen’s fatal shooting

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

The shooting occurred the night of June 14 near the McDonald’s on Clairmont Road. Detectives say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to identify three suspects connected to the case.

Brookhaven Police Lieutenant Carlos Nino said investigators are releasing newly obtained video footage in hopes that it may help generate leads. “We’re hoping that this newly discovered video will trigger some memories,” Nino stated.

No arrests have been made. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

