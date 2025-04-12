Local

1 injured in shooting, suspect injured after being hit by car in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting at a gas station.

Officers responded to a gas station off Northside Drive where one person had been shot around 4:30 a.m. The identity of the victim and the current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

Investigators say the suspect in connection to the shooting was injured after being struck by a car near Forsyth Street.

At that scene, Mims found police investigating a white car in a parking lot.

The suspect is being treated by EMS. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

