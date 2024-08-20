1 dead, 1 injured in shooting incidents in west Midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said at least one person is dead and another injured in two shooting incidents in west Midtown.

Police said the first incident is at Northside Drive and Marietta Street. The victim there was alert, conscious and breathing.

The second scene is at Northside Drive and 10th Street. The victim at that scene was pronounced dead.

Georgia Tech police said there was a large police presence in the area, but there is currently no threat to the campus.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where a red car appeared to be crashed at the intersection of Northside Drive and 10th Street, which was roped off with crime scene tape. There were several Atlanta Police Department vehicles at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the two shootings or the apparent crash.

Police said they believe the two incidents may be related.