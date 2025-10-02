How much house does $500,000 buy you in Warner Robins?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Warner Robins?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Warner Robins right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

102 White Columns Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $499,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,859

- See 102 White Columns Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $469,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,189

- See 106 Lacey Oak Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

202 Westward Pt, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $475,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,856

- See 202 Westward Pt, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

105 Grey Hawk Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,297

- See 105 Grey Hawk Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

94 Sweet Bay Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,458

- See 94 Sweet Bay Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

300 Brantley Rdg, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Price: $465,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,127

- See 300 Brantley Rdg, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com

206 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $471,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,352

- See 206 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

306 Waldrop Loop, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $467,400

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,158

- See 306 Waldrop Loop, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

502 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Price: $491,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,158

- See 502 Bella Notte Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com

214 Meadows Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $462,400

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,158

- See 214 Meadows Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

225 Meadows Ln, , GA 31005

- Price: $464,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,158

- See 225 Meadows Ln, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com

307 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Price: $489,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,151

- See 307 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com

228 Morgan Ranch Cir, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $471,250

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,082

- See 228 Morgan Ranch Cir, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

208 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $469,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,361

- See 208 Ashley Nicole Ave, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

507 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005

- Price: $469,800

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,157

- See 507 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com

306 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Price: $487,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,042

- See 306 Air View Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 on Redfin.com

105 Wieland Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,931

- See 105 Wieland Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

115 Pembroke Pt, Centerville, GA 31028

- Price: $469,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,853

- See 115 Pembroke Pt, Centerville, GA 31028 on Redfin.com

811 Kyler Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $470,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,796

- See 811 Kyler Ln, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

251 Hathersage Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Price: $465,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,199

- See 251 Hathersage Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047 on Redfin.com

315 Apalachee Way, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Price: $474,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,141

- See 315 Apalachee Way, Bonaire, GA 31005 on Redfin.com

319 Sterling Dr, Byron, GA 31008

- Price: $479,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,585

- See 319 Sterling Dr, Byron, GA 31008 on Redfin.com

119 Lakewood Dr, Perry, GA 31069

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,427

- See 119 Lakewood Dr, Perry, GA 31069 on Redfin.com

487 Kersey Rd, Elko, GA 31025

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,095

- See 487 Kersey Rd, Elko, GA 31025 on Redfin.com

505 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005

- Price: $483,775

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,241

- See 505 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com

508 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005

- Price: $464,375

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,085

- See 508 Toccoa Ct, , GA 31005 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.