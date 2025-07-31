How much house $1 million buys you in Brunswick

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Brunswick. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7211 Blythe Island Hwy, Brunswick

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,750

- Price per square foot: $542

- See 7211 Blythe Island Hwy, Brunswick on Redfin.com

133 Yellowbluff Ln, Brunswick

- Price: $899,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,300

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 133 Yellowbluff Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

1000 Union St, Brunswick

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,638

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 1000 Union St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

106 Majestic Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $879,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,631

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 106 Majestic Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

162 Harbor Point Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $869,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,639

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 162 Harbor Point Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

905 Union St, Brunswick

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,143

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 905 Union St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

98 Bartram Trl, Brunswick

- Price: $750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 98 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

1409 809 Monck Street Egmont St, Brunswick

- Price: $749,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,554

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 1409 809 Monck Street Egmont St, Brunswick on Redfin.com

124 Serenoa Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $739,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,802

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 124 Serenoa Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

32 Oyster Flats Wynd, Brunswick

- Price: $734,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,603

- Price per square foot: $282

- See 32 Oyster Flats Wynd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

186 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $730,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,109

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 186 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

212 Clinch Ln, Brunswick

- Price: $724,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,996

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 212 Clinch Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

132 Wandas Way, Brunswick

- Price: $724,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,896

- Price per square foot: $382

- See 132 Wandas Way, Brunswick on Redfin.com

243 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $705,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,035

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 243 Barrington Oaks Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

71 Thornhill Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 71 Thornhill Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

113 Cabretta Island Cir, Brunswick

- Price: $695,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,048

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 113 Cabretta Island Cir, Brunswick on Redfin.com

126 Chinquapin Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $694,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,825

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 126 Chinquapin Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

17 Willow Ct, Brunswick

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,437

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 17 Willow Ct, Brunswick on Redfin.com

233 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 233 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

40 Jada Ln, Brunswick

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,402

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 40 Jada Ln, Brunswick on Redfin.com

230 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $674,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,024

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 230 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

133 Bartram Trl, Brunswick

- Price: $674,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,970

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 133 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

175 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $669,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,805

- Price per square foot: $175

- See 175 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

526 Old Mission Rd, Brunswick

- Price: $665,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $235

- See 526 Old Mission Rd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

145 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $659,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,885

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 145 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

125 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,368

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 125 Riverwalk Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

265 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,062

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 265 Harbor Pointe Dr, Brunswick on Redfin.com

119 Bartram Trl, Brunswick

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,812

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 119 Bartram Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

127 Clipper Bay Rd, Brunswick

- Price: $625,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,496

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 127 Clipper Bay Rd, Brunswick on Redfin.com

243 Winding Trl, Brunswick

- Price: $625,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,487

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 243 Winding Trl, Brunswick on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.