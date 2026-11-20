Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.
Georgia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.23
- Week change: -$0.15 (-4.6%)
- Year change: +$0.35 (+12.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.42
- Week change: -$0.12 (-2.2%)
- Year change: +$1.79 (+49.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/19/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia
#1. Gainesville: $3.29
#2. Macon: $3.29
#3. Atlanta: $3.28
#4. Savannah: $3.26
#5. Athens: $3.24
#6. Valdosta: $3.23
#7. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.21
#8. Rome: $3.20
#9. Columbus (GA only): $3.13
#10. Dalton: $3.10
#11. Warner Robins: $3.08
#12. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $3.06
#13. Albany: $3.04
#14. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $3.02
#15. Brunswick: $2.99
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.03
#2. Indiana: $3.12
#3. Texas: $3.16
#4. Ohio: $3.19
#5. Oklahoma: $3.20
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.34
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.71
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.79
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.50
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.59