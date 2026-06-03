Man arrested in connection to metro Atlanta road rage shooting

ROSWELL, GA — A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that happened in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Woodstock Road near Mabry Road around 11:13 a.m. after reports of a driver firing shots at another car during an apparent road rage incident.

Police say the victim, identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Taylor, stopped in a nearby Roswell Police Department. First responders rendered medical aid to Taylor.

He was rushed to a local hospital, police said. The current extent of his injuries are unknown.

“Officers interviewed witnesses while the Real Time Crime Center reviewed available camera footage, which led investigators to identify the suspect vehicle as a gold SUV traveling toward Cherokee County,” Cobb County police said.

Police later arrested Bashir Beal, 47, of Acworth. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cobb County police say “significant traffic delays are expected in the area as investigators continue processing the scene.”

The investigation remains ongoing.