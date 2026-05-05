Gwinnett police officer charged in domestic dispute case

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County police officer has been arrested following a domestic dispute.

Police say the incident involved Officer Renee Downer and someone she had been in a relationship with. The two had been living together, and the victim was preparing to move out.

During an argument, police say Downer shoved the victim onto a couch.

Authorities also say Downer is accused of using law enforcement resources to find the victim’s location.

Downer is charged with simple battery and stalking.

She has been relieved of duty pending an administrative review.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.