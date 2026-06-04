Attempted puppy purchase turns chaotic after shots fired

ATLANTA — A woman and her child were not injured after shots were fired during an attempted puppy purchase at Rodney Cook Sr. Park in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, the woman was holding a puppy while her child sat in the backseat of her vehicle when a man approached, took the puppy from her, and ran away.

Police say the man who was selling the dog then became upset, pulled out a gun, and fired into the woman’s vehicle.

Authorities say neither the woman nor her child was struck by the gunfire.

Police say the suspect then took the woman’s purse and fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

The incident remains under investigation.