10 charged for street racing in Douglas County

By Miles Montgomery
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested and charged 10 people after a street racing meet at a warehouse parking lot in Douglas County.

Douglas County authorities received reports of 15 cars participating in a street racing event and doing donuts at the 700 block of Douglas Hill Road in Lithia Springs.

Two of the drivers sped off when authorities arrived, officials say.

Police chased after a Dodge Charger until the deputy terminated the pursuit “due to safety reasons,” officials said.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, “the participants appear to be associated with a car club known for filming their activities.”

Those involved face participation in street racing charges and one person was charged with possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Police did not release the identities of the people who were arrested.

