Columbus, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker
Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. (ESOlex // Shutterstock/ESOlex // Shutterstock)
Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 40 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

NWS Peachtree City GA has issued a special weather statement until Tuesday at 07:00 PM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 65 °F, low of 40 °F (31% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:38 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 72 °F, low of 47 °F (56% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:39 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (42% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (16 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:40 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 59 °F, low of 40 °F (32% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (28% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:41 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 78 °F, low of 56 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:58 AM, sunset at 6:42 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 61 °F, low of 46 °F (49% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:43 PM

