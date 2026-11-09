Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Valdosta using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Big Foot Travel Center
- Address: 1311 GA-122, Hahira, GA
- Price: $3.19
#2. Sam's Club
- Address: 450 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.22
#3. A B Foods
- Address: 607 E Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.25
#4. Murphy Express
- Address: 277 Norman Dr., Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.31
#5. Murphy Express
- Address: 3300 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.32
#5. RaceTrac (tie)
- Address: 2102 W Hill Ave, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.32
#7. RaceTrac
- Address: 4541 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.35
#7. Flying J (tie)
- Address: 7001 Lake Park-Bellville Rd, Lake Park, GA
- Price: $3.35
#7. BP (tie)
- Address: 6901 BELLVILLE RD, Lake Park, GA
- Price: $3.35
#7. Wawa (tie)
- Address: 4598 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA
- Price: $3.35