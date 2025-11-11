Business

Top employers report openings in their tech departments, despite lackluster US job market

By WSB Radio News Staff
Businessman Using Smartphone And Laptop Top employers report openings in their tech departments, despite lackluster US job market. (Future Publishing/Future via Getty Images)
DOWNERS GROVE, IL — When it comes to jobs, it looks like a lot of companies have openings in their tech departments.

A new analysis from CompTIA shows there were more than 474,000 active employer job postings for technology positions in October, an increase of more than 5% from September.

CompTIA is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

Across sectors, notable employers such as Deloitte, CVS, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan, Chase, IBM, and General Motors all report hiring intent with job postings for tech positions for the month.

“Given the prevailing vibe of economic unease, the better-than-expected volume of tech job listings is a welcome bit of good news,” said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. “Once again it speaks to the many moving parts of the vast tech workforce and the not always apparent offsetting effects of job gains, job losses and job transitions.”

