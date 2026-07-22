Madonna, BTS and more World Cup halftime performers see jump in song streams, Justin Bieber up 110%

NEW YORK — It was the 11-minute performance heard around the world. Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS and Shakira each brought abridged hits to the World Cup's first halftime show in a whirlwind performance Sunday just outside New York. And it has resulted in some noteworthy streaming bumps.

Luminate, the industry data and analytics company that provides insight into changing behaviors across music listenership, examined streams of each song performed by each musician two days before the final (Friday and Saturday) and compared those figures to the final and the day afterward (Sunday and Monday.)

They found:

1. Global streams of Justin Bieber's “Everything Hallelujah” more than doubled, rising 110% from 592,000 streams to 1.25 million.

2. Global streams of Madonna's "Music" rose 66%, from 193,000 streams to 321,000.

3. BTS' "Dynamite" also grew in terms of global streams, from 2.14 million to 3.05 million for an increase of 43%.

4. And Shakira and Burna Boy's official anthem for the 2026 World Cup, "Dai Dai," also saw a slight bump for an addition of 3.48 million new global streams. That's a 24% increase, from 14.78 million to 18.27 million. In the U.S. alone, streams of "Dai Dai" rose 52%, from 1.68 million streams to 2.55 million.

Luminate also found that the aforementioned artists only saw considerable jumps in the songs they performed on the field last weekend as opposed to their full catalogs. That phenomenon is more common for Super Bowl halftime performers.

Take Bad Bunny for example: After his record-breaking performance this year, streams of his catalog jumped 175% in the U.S. on the day after the Super Bowl, when compared to the previous Monday.

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