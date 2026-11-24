HONG KONG — Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia's CEO.

U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices extended their losses, falling close to their lowest level in three months

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX fell 0.1% to 25,318.38, while Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 10,471.15. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2% to 8,064.47.

The future for the S&P 500 and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained 0.1%.

In Asia, Taiwan’s Taiex led Asian markets higher, climbing almost 9% in a rally driven by gains of nearly 10% for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Mediatek.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.3% to 5,006.03 as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both gained 6.7%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9% to 58,644.63. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 7.7% and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 12.5%.

“We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to NVIDIA as the CEO,” said Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan.

“It is obviously a big surprise and a knock-on effect will be through Asia,” Newman said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng shed early gains, falling 0.8% to 22,205.65, its lowest close in more than a year.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,547.09.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.8% to 8,726.40.

Markets in India were closed for a holiday.

Nvidia led a thunderous rally Monday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 surged 4.7% and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The Nasdaq composite jumped 6.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 3%.

Even before Wall Street opened for the day, trading in the futures market suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt the seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 more than 10% below its all-time high set last month. Then came the bombshell about Huang's return to Nvidia, even though its board is still investigating whether he was the target of a foreign spy and created any national-security risks.

Nvidia’s stock surged 31.5% and finished just shy of its best day since 2000, close to when the dot-com bubble peaked. That followed its plunge of nearly 23% last week.

How AI-related stocks do matters incredibly for workers’ 401(k) accounts because Nvidia and other chip stocks have grown into some of Wall Street’s largest and most influential.

Monday's rebound for the S&P 500 was its best day since April of 2025, when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on "Liberation Day" that had sent stock markets reeling. Trump may have had direct influence on this most recent surge as well.

He told CNBC in an interview Monday, "I believe my intervention was very important" in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder. Less than a week ago, Nvidia had rejected an offer by Huang to return as CEO.

Trump said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang’s return.

The risks facing the AI industry could certainly weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only “make the buildout slower and more selective rather than derail it.”

Brent oil fell 3.6% to $86.68 per barrel. It’s been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

In other dealings early Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.4% to $86.38 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 0.4% to $79.87 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.33 Japanese yen from 158.98 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0916 from $1.0911.

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