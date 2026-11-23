World shares were mixed and Asian markets were mostly lower Monday after a brutal sell-off of artificial intelligence stocks pulled the S&P 500 down on Friday.

U.S. stock futures climbed early Monday. The future for the S&P 500 was up 2.6% early Monday, while the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8%.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 10,394.52. France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 7,967.87, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.6% to 24,961.93.

Some big AI stocks weighed on Asian shares. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 3.3% to 4,708.54 even as it narrowed some of its losses from earlier in the day. Shares in Samsung Electronics lost 3.1%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix fell 2.5%.

Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

Taiwan’s Taiex added 2.2%. Its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., was up 1.5%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 22,383.74, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.2% higher at 3,538.95.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% lower to 8,570.60.

India's Sensex dropped 1.7%.

After Friday’s decline, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 is now in what professional investors call a “correction,” having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slumped 5.3%, pulling it into negative territory for the year. The Dow fell 1.9%.

U.S.-traded shares of AI-related stocks including Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 8.5%.

The AI trade has been losing steam partly over worries that AI stocks' big market values and heavy spending are unjustified.

Nvidia, considered by many to be the poster child for the AI boom, fell for the ninth day in the past 10, closing 14% lower.

The chip company's stock was caught up in the market's anxiety about the strength of the AI buildout and more recently has been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder. Since the scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has dropped more than 30%.

While the stock market’s mood has soured, the sentiment among U.S. consumers appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.

The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to October, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections. Still, sentiment remains below where it was in February, before the start of the U.S. war with Iran.

In commodities trading, oil prices fell early Monday, as a recovery in supply continued to help offset concerns even as the U.S. and Iran have yet to reach a permanent deal over the war. Analysts are expecting oil and fuel prices to fall further as global supply stabilizes, which could help ease some inflationary pressures.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 0.6% to $92.02 per barrel, but that's still well above the roughly $72 a barrel in late February before the start of the war. Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.4% to $83.04 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.13 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro climbed to $1.0982 from $1.10973.

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AP Business Writer Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

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