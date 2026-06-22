Mark Arum is giving you the chance to win his tickets to see Journey!

Journey Final Frontier

This week, The Mark Arum Show is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Journey on their Final Fronier Tour at State Farm Arena on October 19th!

Each winner selected will have the chance to have their tickets upgraded, and have the honor to take Mar Arum’s seats.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/26-06/26/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour on October 19, 2026 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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