Mark Arum has your chance to win a meet and greet with Foreigner at WSB Studios!

LS and Foreigner Atlanta Art

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 23, 2026!

PLUS you’ll receive an exclusive invite to our Live Lounge interview with Foreigner, and you’ll get to meet the band on July 21st!

Listen this week from 9a-12p for your chance to win a pair of tickets, and score a sweet invite to our Live Lounge with Foreigner.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/13/26-07/17/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to LYNYRD SKYNYRD X FOREIGNER: DOUBLE TROUBLE DOUBLE VISION TOUR ON JULY 23 AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE. PLUS PASSES FOR TWO TO ATTEND A PRIVATE INTERVIEW EVENT WITH FOREIGNER ON Tuesday, July 21 AT 3PM WHERE THEY CAN MEET THE BAND. (Minimum approx. retail value: $92.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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